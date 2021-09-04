Pakistan to revive tourism through China’s assistance: envoy

Pakistan will revive its tourism through cooperation with China, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haq said here on Friday.

“Pakistan has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism with Chinese tourism associations and forged partnership with travel agencies”, he said at the 2021 World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) Fragrant Hills Tourism Summit and World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development held here.

“We are to launch a Chinese-language website called Discover Batie (also known as Discover Pakistan) to popularise Pakistan’s rich repertoire of culture and tourism resources across China,” he added.

The theme of this year’s WTCF Fragrant Hills Tourism Summit and World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development 2021 is “Revitalizing World Tourism and Energizing City Development”.

The event conducted the in-depth analysis on the new demands, new changes and new trends brought by the Covid-19 pandemic on the development of world tourism and tourism cities, explore new opportunities, new agenda and new actions for the sustainable development of world tourism in the post-pandemic era, provide the support of concept, technology and model for the comprehensive recovery of world tourism.