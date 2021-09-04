Expirement conducted to alleviate difficulties faced by dairy industry

Department of Dairy Technology, University of Veterinary & Animal sciences Lahore is doing innovative and problem solving researches in Pakistan.

It is a well reputed institute where several researches have been done. An experiment was conducted by PhD scholar H.M. Arslan Amin under the supervision of Dr Saima Inayat (Chairperson, Department of Dairy Technology) which must help to overcome the difficulties faced by the dairy industry.

As we all know that yoghurt is a fermented dairy product and intensively used all over the world. It is very common in the sub-continent because of its high consumption as compared to other regions of the world. Fermentation of milk is carried out by combination of lactic acid bacteria. Synergistic effect of Streptococcus thermophillus and Lactobacillus delbrueckiisspbulgaricus is a key factor which determines the rate of fermentation process and quality of yoghurt.

In traditionally made set yoghurt, protein gel is stabilised by fragile non-covalent interactions (hydrogen interactions, electrostatic interactions and hydrophobic interactions).

Pakistan is a Muslim country and there is a controversy in using gelatin in food items, especially in dairy products, because its source of origin is undefined whether it is Halal or not. That’s why the use of other alternatives is basic need of time. Among all addition of transglutaminase enzyme (TGase) can provide opportunities to increase covalent bonding and cohesiveness, which ultimately enhances the gel consistency with reduction of syneresis and the controversy of Halal/Haram will end.

In this experiment, different concentrations of the said enzyme used in cow, buffalo, sheep, goat and camel milk.