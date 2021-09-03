Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghan government

KABUL: Taliban announced on Friday that Mullah Baradar will head the new Afghanistan government, the world is having a keen observation on the formation of the Taliban’s new government and their collaboration with other groups.

According to the resources, in three senior positions in the government, Taliban co-founder Baradar will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai. No more details are available about the inclusion of other Afghan leaders in the new government. Taliban official told that all the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in the final stages to announce the new government.

According to the reports from Panjshir Valley, north of the capital Taliban are facing resistance heavy fighting, and casualties are also reported. The leadership of Ahmad Massoud, the son of former Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud has massed in the valley by several thousand fighters of regional militias and remnants of the government’s armed forces.

Efforts to negotiate a settlement are being failed and each side blaming the other for the failure. Due to the conflict current situation of Afghanistan is not ideal for investors and donors as almost 240,000 Afghans are reportedly killed during this conflict and therefore legitimacy of the Taliban government is crucial in the eyes of international donors and investors. Humanitarian groups have warned due to the current situation foreign aid, is close to collapse.

Aid agencies said that before the Taliban took power many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well and now millions may now face starvation. Mary-Ellen McGroarty, the director of the World Food Programme in Afghanistan said that Since August 15, we have seen the crisis accelerate and magnify, with the imminent economic collapse that is coming this country’s way.

US President Joe Biden has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the United States that it froze after the Taliban’s takeover. A senior executive of Western Union Co said the firm was resuming money-transfer services to Afghanistan in line with a US push to keep up humanitarian work.

The Taliban enforced a radical form of sharia when it ruled before from 1996 to 2001. But now the movement has tried to present a more moderate face to the world and promised protection of human rights. The United States, the European Union, and others are in doubt on such assurances.

When US troops withdrew ahead of an Aug 31 deadline and a huge airlift ended, the Taliban promised safe passage out of the country for any foreigners or Afghans left behind. But, with Kabul airport still closed, and many are seeking to flee overland.