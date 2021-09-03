Minister expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani.

In a condolence message on Radio Pakistan, he said that everybody was sad about the death of the great leader. Syed Ali Gillani was a stalwart of the Kashmiri struggle. He stood against the aggression of Indian forces. He was a 90 years old young man. Nobody could break his will and determination for freedom, Ali said. He continued his peaceful struggle for freedom. We should condemn the way his funeral processions and burial has been treated.

His family has been tortured and brutalized even at his funeral, the minister added. Ali Muhammad said Indian security forces are using inhuman tactics against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The UN, OIC, and other global forums should speak for the Kashmiri people, he said, adding, the message he left will remain a symbol of guidance for all the times to come.