Pakistan censures India’s immoral act of confiscating Ali Geelani’s mortal remains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday denounced in harsh words the “nasty act” of snatching the mortal remains of the iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, from his family by the Indian authorities.

Earlier Thursday morning, Geelani was buried in a high military siege at Haiderpora in Srinagar under the secret watch of the Indian security forces. Indian authorities restricted the massive gathering on the funeral and sealed off the whole area. Moreover, A curfew was imposed and suspended all the internet services in the valley.

Asim Iftikhar, Foreign Office Spokesperson, said in a statement that Indian forces raided the house of Ali Geelani, snatched his body and threatened the family members who were busy preparing the last rites of Syed Geelani.

“When the family members told the raiding party that Syed Geelani’s will was to be buried in the ‘Cemetery of Martyrs’ in Srinagar, they were reportedly told that India would not allow Geelani’s burial at the place of his choosing,” he said.

The FO spokesperson said that the Indian government is so terrified of Geelani and what he stood for, that they have now turned to this uncivilized act even after his passing away. Adding that, “This shows the degree of callousness on part of the Occupation Forces and demonstrates beyond doubt that India would trample all civil and human values in perpetuating its occupation of IIOJK.”

Asim Iftikhar further pleaded to the international community to take serious note of this inhuman and appalling situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and hold India to account for its violation of international human rights.

Syed Ali Geelani buried in the midnight

“Soon after the news of Syed Ali Geelani’s demise spread out, announcements were made from mosques around Srinagar calling out people to come out of their homes to pay homage to Syed Ali Geelani,” according to a Radio Pakistan report.

However, Indian authorities, the report added, used repressive measures to deter people from coming out of their homes. Several Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza have been wrangled by the Indian authorities as well.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has also asked the people of Kashmir to hold a large protest against the brutalities of the Modi regime.