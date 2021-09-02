Sialkot- Kharian Motorway to reduce travel time, create thousands of job opportunities: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said completion of Sialkot-Kharian Motorway would reduce time between the two cities and create thousands of employment opportunities.

The 69 km motorway, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would cost Rs 27.32 billion and it would reduce the traveling between the two stations for an hour, he said in a series of tweet. The minister said the road would have five interchanges, five flyovers, 21 km of service roads and which would create thousands of job opportunities.

He said Communications Minister Murad Saeed while presenting the comparison of three years performance of the incumbent government with the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz regime stated that PML-N constructed 645 km roads during (2013-16) whereas, PTI constructed 1753 km road during (2018-2021).

In the first three years of PML-N rule prepared 858 km of road projects PTI prepared 6118 km of projects during same time period. Work on 12 projects had been started while 19 projects would start in the current financial year.

PTI earned, he said, revenue of Rs 161.264 billion in three years whereas in comparison, the PML-N collected Rs 73.54 billion during the same period in their era. Overall it collected a record 119.27 percent additional revenue in three years, he said.

In three years of PTI rule, land worth more than Rs five billion was retrieved but no land recovery was done during the PML-N’s first three years.

During PTI rule more than Rs 16 billion were recovered in accountability and audit process during this time span, whereas no recoveries were done during the PML-N era.