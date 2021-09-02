Ashrafi for immediate release of Dr Aafia Siddique

Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday demanded early release of incarcerated Dr Aafia Siddique, a US citizen of Pakistan origin. Addressing Ulema Convention, he said there was no cogent reason to put Dr Aafia behind bars following the end of Afghan war. Ashrafi said Dr Aafia should be repatriated to Pakistan, adding the government was also making efforts to provide solace to Dr Aafia. The convention titled ‘Pakistan Stability Ulema and Mashaykh Convention’ was organized by Pakistan Ulema Council. He said Ulema-Mashaykh and leading religious scholars of different religious schools of thought asked world powers to cooperate with ‘Amarat-e-Islamia Afghanistan’ for restoring peace and stability in the war-torn country. Ashrafi said the convention had issued a joint declaration, in which the religious scholars, Ulema emphasized that Afghanistan must not be left alone in the current situation. The peace in Afghanistan would strengthen regional countries besides enhancing trade, economy, he added. Ulema-Mashaykh Conventions’ will be held in December 2021, Fifth International Message of Islam Conference will also be held, which will be attended by leadership of Muslim World, Ashrafi said.













