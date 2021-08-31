Lahore’s local government decides to arrest unvaccinated people and officials

LAHORE: In a meeting attended by the commissioner, CCPO, and deputy commissioner of Lahore, it was decided to implement strict measures for COVID SOPs and vaccination. The local administration has decided to arrest unvaccinated people from Lahore shopping malls, government officials refusing COVID vaccination under the PEEDA will also face arrest.

It is decided in the meeting that the government officials who are refusing COVID vaccination would be charged under the PEEDA act. Commissioner said, that vaccination cards of people visiting markets, and shopping malls would be checked, while outlets that are violating COVID SOPs would be sealed for a longer period.

During the meeting, the commissioner said that strict implementation on non-provision of transport and restaurant services would be ensured from Wednesday, and only vaccinated people would be allowed to enter the shopping mall, and this will also be applicable to petrol pumps as unvaccinated people will not get fuel. He warned, “Those entering the shopping malls without vaccination will be arrested.”

The police and administration would be strictly monitoring wedding events and the number of guests will also be monitored, he said. The police and enforcement committees will ensure covid SOPs in Lahore.