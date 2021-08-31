New Zealand ready for Pakistan tour after 18 years, amid tight security

Glad tidings from the Pakistan Cricket Board, New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan after 18 years has officially been approved by the country’s cricket board. Earlier, Reg Dickson, the security consultant of New Zealand, visited Pakistan to check the security condition.

Accordingly, New Zealand Cricket is satisfied with the report of its security expert, sources said. Captain Tom Latham also in a statement from Dhaka, on Zoom, said that he believes in Rig Dickason’s report.

“Someone like Reg, he’s been around a long time, and he’s worked with New Zealand Cricket for a long time. We here have full trust in what he does for New Zealand Cricket and the processes and regulations that they put in place,” Latham was quoted as saying by the Stuff.

“Our focus at this stage is on Bangladesh, but our focus will turn to Pakistan once this series is done,” the publication reported him as saying.

A chartered flight on September 11 will fly from New Zealand into Pakistan, the day after they complete their T20 series in Bangladesh. They will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five T20s in Lahore with the tour rounding off on October 3.

Back in 2002, The Black Caps’ tour of Pakistan was abridged after a bomb blasted outside their hotel in Karachi on the first morning of the second test. After the incident, they never visited the country again.