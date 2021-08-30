Experts call for strengthening human security in Afghanistan

The experts hailing from diverse aura of social and professional facets called global players and key stakeholders to strengthen human security in Afghanistan as human were the longest devastated subject during decades’ long conflict in the region.

The Human Security Institute (THSI) has organized an international webinar on “Future Prospects of Human Security in Afghanistan” where a wide array of stakeholders joined the session including Ambassador Asif Durrani, Dr Salma Malik, Dr Husnul Amin, Brigadier Mehmood Shah and the Chief Guest senior journalist Saleem Safi, said a news release. Ambassador Durrani emphasized upon the importance of Afghanistan being a neighbouring country that there would be a spillover effect in terms of hostility, honour and revenge.

Expert of Defence and Foreign Affairs, Dr Salma mostly focused on the Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan by explaining that how children, women and especially refugees were affected by this political vacuum created in Afghanistan.

Dr Husnul Amin also shed light on humanity being compromised be it freedom of social life or political freedom. Brig Mahmood Shah highlighted that there should be no external interference in the politics of the Afghan Taliban to peacefully settle the issue.

Saleem Safi pointed out some ignored areas by sharing his views on the celebrations of Taliban’s control in Afghanistan. He explained that there were two possibilities, one was the recognition and the other was non-recognition of the Taliban Internationally. The latter case would result in two ways first, it would be suicide for Pakistan and second, the Taliban might reverse in their socio-political affairs.

Director General THSI Rafique Ahmed Qureshi concluded the event by saying that a great debate of political settlement was going on, adding, “Amid this, there must be measures to ensure, enforce and strengthen Human Security in Afghanistan as humans are the most affected subjects for decades.” He also thanked the speakers for gracing the event and re uttered that the human security institute would raise the voice for the security of human rights on every platform.