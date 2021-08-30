Senate, NA members to be informed about Afghanistan situation at GHQ today

RAWALPINDI: Members of the Senate and National Assembly standing committees will visit General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday (today) to be briefed about the Afghanistan situation by top military leadership, Daily Times informed.

According to the resources, the top military leadership would guide the members of the Parliament about the emerging situation in Afghanistan at the GHQ.

The committees that would be attending the meeting include Senate standing committee on Defence headed by Mushahid Hussain Syed, National Assembly standing committee on defence headed by Amjad Ali Khan and the parliamentary body on Kashmir led by its Chairman Shaheryar Afridi.

The meeting was scheduled at the request of the parliamentary bodies that wanted to get deep insights in the wake of the ongoing Afghanistan situation. The members would be informed at length on the evolving Afghanistan situation and measures taken by Pakistan in this regard. COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday, told US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler that Pakistan favours no one in Afghanistan and they are hoping to achieve a peaceful, stable and progressive Afghanistan. He denounced a terrorist attack at Kabul airport and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. He also pledged to fight terrorism and extremism to the core.