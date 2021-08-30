Pakistan earns $2123 million from IT services export during FY 2020-21

Pakistan earned $2123.035 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the fiscal year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 47.44 percent when compared to $1439.970 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 50.32 percent as it surged from $1108.690 million last fiscal year to $1666.615 million during July-June (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 35.50 percent, from $408.974 million to $554.180 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 30.88 percent, from $318.937 million to $417.415 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 71.84 percent from $1.957 million to $0.551 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also declined by 56.19 percent from $1.511 million to $0.662 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services rose by 83.88 percent from $377.311 million to $693.807 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 56.47 percent by going up from $2.550 million to $3.990 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 69.41 percent, from $1.360 million to $2.304 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 41.68 percent, from $1.190 million to $1.686 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 37.63 percent as these went up from $328.730 million to $452.430 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 22.10 percent during the period as its exports increased from $125.964 million to $153.806 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 47.28 percent, from $202.766 million to $298.624 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.