120 new deaths reported from COVID-19, infections rose to 4,191

ISLAMABAD: 120 new deaths has been reported in the last 24 hours by COVID-19 in Pakistan. The causalities has jumped to 25,535 across the country.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall verified cases has risen to 1,148,532 after the emergence of 4,191 new infections.

Overall 1,026,082 have recovered from the pandemic and the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.83% as compared to yesterday’s 6.42 per cent. The NCOC said 5,515 people are in serious condition.

Overall 17,581,591 tests have been conducted so far to determine the deadly virus in Pakistan including 61,306 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has administered 50 million dozes of different Covid-19 vaccines since the country’s vaccination drive began this year in Feb, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

“Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!!”, the country’s top platform that oversees Covid response had tweeted. “If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk in to any vaccination center after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Lets make Pakistan Safe!!”