Pakistan favors no one in Afghanistan, COAS tells US

RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, topics of regional security, mutual interest and emerging situation in Afghanistan were discussed at length, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Bajwa said, “Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and our sole aim is helping achieve a peaceful, sovereign stable and prosperous Afghanistan”.

He denounced yesterday’s deadly terrorist attacks at Kabul airport and expressed sympathy to the families who lost their beloved ones. He also restated the mutual struggle to fight terrorism and extremism to the core.

The visiting high-up praised Pakistan’s success in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked Gen Bajwa for giving assistance in the evacuation operations from Kabul.