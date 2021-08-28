Pakistan continues to evacuate stranded people from Afghanistan

With a total of 7,629 people of different nationalities evacuated so far through air and land routes, Pakistan continue to evacuate diplomatic staff and foreign nationals including the personnel of international institutions stranded in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15. Pakistan International Airline, the national flag carrier, has so far (till August 26) evacuated 6,578 people from Kabul airport including the personnel of foreign embassies, missions and important international institutions. With a total of 1051 people evacuated via Torkham border, the number of Pakistani nationals evacuated so far stood at 987 including 104 by air.













