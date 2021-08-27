Pakistan guest of honour at EACT Expo in Xinjiang, China

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has said that 2021 Online (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo would play a positive role in deepening Pakistan-China cooperation and trade and inject new impetus into Pakistan’s cooperation with Xinjiang, China.

He made these remarks while addressing a seminar titled “Cloud Dialogue for Guest of Honor on Economic and Trade Projects” under EACT EXPO 2021.

Co-hosted by Secretariat of China-Eurasia EXPO and Trade Development Bureau, Ministry of Commerce of China, 2021 Online (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo (EACT EXPO 2021) kicked off in Urumqi on August 25, with Pakistan as one of Guests of Honour, CEN reported.

At the opening ceremony, Badar U. Zaman, commercial counsellor of embassy of Pakistan in Beijing said the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China plays an important role in Pakistan-China border trade. There are more business opportunities to be spotted besides mango and citrus, he said at the opening ceremony. “We have got a road network between Xinjiang and the northern parts of Pakistan. Besides, on both sides of the border we have set up bonded warehouses which could benefit exporters and importers,” Badar said, adding that border trade between Pakistan and China through the Khunjerab Pass had increased these years after the signing of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) on November 24, 2006, which came into effect in July 2007.