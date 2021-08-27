Govt bringing in reforms, introducing incentives to attract investment of overseas Pakistanis: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government was bringing in reforms and introducing incentives to attract investment of overseas Pakistanis.

He was speaking at the launch of the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme of State Bank here at a ceremony. He said nine million overseas Pakistanis had as much money as the total gross domestic product of Pakistan.

Since his cricketing days, he had interaction with overseas Pakistanis who were the biggest asset of the country but their potential was not fully utilized, he remarked.

Pakistan could greatly benefit from the investment potential of expatriate community and from their technical skills, professionalism, and expertise, he added. He said, “We have to create an environment and give incentives so that top professionals return to Pakistan.” He said corruption was the biggest hurdle in attracting investment of overseas Pakistanis.

The government in the past did not focus on the welfare of these Pakistanis, he observed. The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan had substantially improved its ranking among countries in the area of ease of doing businesses.

Imran said overseas Pakistanis wanted to build their home in Pakistan but the land mafia was a nuisance for them as it illegally occupied their plots of land. Under the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme, he said banks were guaranteeing the plots purchased by overseas Pakistanis.

He was hopeful that the current account deficit gap would be filled by the investments made by overseas Pakistanis. He said sustainable economic growth would be achieved with the money invested by the expatriates.

“We are reforming the system to bring in investment of the overseas Pakistanis.”

The Prime Minister gave away awards to the top three performing banks including Bank Alfalah, Habib Bank, and Meezan Bank for attracting investment of the overseas Pakistanis.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, and high-level government functionaries attended the event.