Farrukh Habib: PM to launch ‘Roshan Apna Ghar’ scheme for emigrants

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch the ‘Roshan Apna Ghar’ scheme for overseas Pakistanis today.

In a tweet, he said that across the border Pakistanis will be able to invest in this scheme and get easy financing through digital processes. Farrukh Habib said that the State Bank of Pakistan has formulated this scheme in negotiation with all stakeholders, including the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

Overseas Pakistanis with Roshan Digital Account can invest in Roshan Apna Ghar scheme, the minister said. Those who buy a house under Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme will be able to sell their houses at any time. He said that a list of pre-approved projects for Roshan Apna Ghar scheme has been prepared.

Overseas Pakistanis around the world had been facing many difficulties in purchasing houses and property and under Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme, these problems will easily be resolved, he mentioned.