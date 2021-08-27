Four security personnel martyred in Balochistan attacks

At least three personnel of the Levies Force were martyred and as many injured in an attack on the force in the Ziarat district of Balochistan on Thursday. The attack took place in the Mangi Dame area of the district. The martyred men include Rasaldar Major Mir Zaman, Naib Rasaldar Mudasir, and Sepoy Zainullah. The injured have been shifted to district hospital Ziarat. In a separate incident in the province earlier in the day, one personnel, Subedar Aslam was martyred while two other personnel were injured. Balochistan Levies Force sources said that the men were on their way to rescue four abducted labourers when their vehicle struck a landmine. The labourers working on the Mangi Dam had been abducted by unidentified armed men. Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar strongly condemned the attack on Levies Force vehicle near Mangi Dam in Ziarat. He said the war against terrorists would continue till their elimination saying no compromise could be made on security situation of the province. “I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Levies Force personnel in the terrorist attack”, he said adding provincial government is shared equal in the grief of the bereaved families.













