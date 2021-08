YouTuber Zaid Ali recently embraced his first child with wife Yumnah Ali, and a part of the video in which he is giving ‘Azaan’ into his son’s ears has melted fans’ hearts.

Izyan Ali Zaid, the son of Zaid Ali was born on Aug.18. Zaid shared a vlog on his YouTube titled ‘OUR BABY BOY IS HERE!’ featuring videos from the hospital room just before and after Yumnah gave birth to him.

One such fragment of Zaid Ali reciting the ‘Azaan’ into his newborn son’s ears has taken the Internet by storm.