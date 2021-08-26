Supreme Court rejects suo motu notice against harassment of journalists

The Supreme Court dismissed a suo motu notice taken by a bench of the apex court against the harassment of journalists, ruling in short order it was stated that the chief justice owns the sole authority to do so.

A bench of two-member apex court comprising of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, during the hearing of another case, on August 20th former president of the Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS), Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui, brought to the court’s notice an application over the alleged harassment of journalists.