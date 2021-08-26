Sheheryar Munawar and Ali Rehman Khan on-board for ISPR project ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

The much-awaited upcoming ISPR project titled Sinf-e-Aahan will also casts male actors, other than its female leads.

The show that will narrate the story of five female army cadets- Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, and Ramsha Khan- is joined by other prominent actors of the industry.

In a recent update shared by producer Ammara Hikmat, actors Sheheryar Munawar and Ali Rehman Khan were spotted in a group photo with Syra Yousuf and director Nadeem Baig.

Although nothing has officially been unveiled about any other male actors, fans believe both and Shehryar and Ali are already on board.