Junaid Safdar surprised everyone by his singing

Junaid Safdar got married to Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough hotel in London over the weekend and the internet has since been bombarded with videos and pictures from the lush event. In the latest video from the event, Junaid Safdar is seen singing sentimentally the classic R.D Burman and Muhammad Rafi song while sitting next to his wife.

He made everyone surprised, it looks like Junaid has a secret passion for singing, with many appreciating out his melodic voice. “Wow, what a lovely voice. Totally amazed,” wrote one user on Instagram. One person advised that he seriously take up singing, saying, “He should sing professionally. Got lovely voice and surrr.”

The groom looked outstanding in a classic black two-piece with a bow tie while his bride chose Indian designer Sabyasachi for her bespoke wedding outfit – Sabyasachi has dressed leading Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma for their big day.