Black Magic — a work of lifetime of indulgence

Shooting as a personal skill or a study subject had never been touched before in an organised manner. Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan’s recently published, “Black Magic with Long Range Precision Rifle” is likely to fill this gap for a knowhow into shooting and hunting as well as firearms development learning. It is an interesting work done by a soldier who himself is a lifelong student and enthusiast of hunting and shooting. Introduced to these in early childhood, he developed particular interest in rifle shooting. He is lucky to be a soldier, a profession that relates to his passion. The author has hands on experience of long-range competition shooting, tactical shooting and hunting. To achieve long range precision, he develops hand loads for most of the many calibres he uses. Long range ballistics and optical sights are few of the aspects where he devotes special attention. He has also steered the development of few custom drag models for selected projectiles, ballistic calculator and a First Focal Scope with Ballistic Drop Compensating Reticle for marksmen.

“Black Magic” is a work of lifetime of indulgence – reading, learning and practical experience in the field and on the range. It is a simple, progressive and step by step guide to the popular but almost mysterious art of long-range precision rifle shooting. The power to connect with a far-off target with cold bore at unknown distance can only be appreciated by those who have the privilege of harnessing this skill “The Black Magic” of the science and art of long-range precision rifle shooting. This book promises to give an insight into the capability and not only the skill of long-range precision rifle shooting. Most of the empirical data used in this book is self-generated, recorded and verified by the author as far as possible. The data from other sources where quoted has been obtained from authentic and reliable sources with appropriate citations: a page turner compilation worth reading for those who practice the passion or profession of long and extreme long-range shooting. Every picture, image or data in this book has a meaning and will require reader’s attention. Small details particularly in shooting often make a big difference.

Besides shooting and hunting, the author actively supports wildlife and habitat conservation and rehabilitation. Successful conservation of straight horned Markhor in Takatu Mountain Range in Quetta Valley, conservation of Blue Bull and Chinkara Antelope in Cholistan Desert, conservation of Urial Sheep in Kale Chitta Hills and reintroduction of once abundant now extinct Black Buck Antelope in Semi Desert habitat are some of his initiatives. Competition shooting and conservation efforts patronised by him can be seen at www.majosc.com.pk.

The book contains 13 chapters with numerous illustrations and annexures containing valuable information. It becomes more authentic due to extensive bibliography, careful citations, a suggested reading list, list of abbreviations and glossary of terms. Here is the chapter wise gist of the book: Chapter 1 introduces the basic information about different categories of long-range shooting and explains how it differs from ordinary rifle shooting. In Chapter 2, the author has explained primary and secondary equipment required for long range precision rifle shooting. Details include weapon system and accessories used by the shooter and spotter. A practical introduction of each item of equipment associated with long range rifle shooting is given along with relevant photographs. It also guides the reader through a logical process to make the best choice of weapon system and equipment. Chapter 3 explains various terms related to ammunition. Types and categories of different types of bullets, cartridges and calibres are explained. These explanations are supported by illustrations, diagrams, data tables and graphs. Selection criterion of a suitable cartridge for shooting at long and extreme long range is also explained in a simple manner. Chapter 4 analyses different design features of rifles along with the suggestions by the author regarding selection of a suitable rifle for different types of long-range applications.

Chapter 5 “Long Range Optical Sight” covers often unknown details of optical sight that is used for long range precision rifle shooting. Optical sight internal design, features and quality are discussed at length with diagrams and photos. Interesting historical facts and examples make it a very interesting reading. Chapter 6 “Internal Ballistics” includes all processes that take place from the time trigger is pressed till projectile leaves the muzzle. It is the science of all the factors that affect the motion of the bullet before exiting the muzzle. The author has explained every step-in detail along with suitable and relevant photographs, diagrams, charts and graphs. Propellant types and their different characteristics provide basic as well as advance knowledge to the reader. Chapter 7 “External Ballistics” explains the phenomenon from the time a projectile leaves the muzzle till it reaches the target. Relationship of internal and external ballistics is explained along with their effect on the accuracy and precision of the projectile. Effect of atmosphere, wind and earth-based effects, angled shooting along with its effect on ballistics and its solution, details regarding Transonic Zone, Coriolis Effect and Magnus Effect etc. – all are discussed with suitable and relevant photographs, diagrams, graphs and data charts. This is an extremely useful reading.

Chapter 8 is a core of the entire book. The author explains how internal and external ballistics are put together in a logical and expedient fashion to calculate firing solution for engaging target with cold bore at unknown distance. He shares empirical data and ballistics tables. A comprehensive information is given on how a shooter should record ballistics data, update it and have suggested templates to calculate firing solution in the field. Information in this part is not available in most of the books on shooting. Chapter 9 encompasses details about how a precision long range rifle ammunition is hand loaded. Step by step explanation of what happens when a cartridge is fired is highly informative. Author has also discussed/ shown different tools and gadgets employed for this purpose. Whole discussion is supported with highly graphic illustrations. Chapter 10 discusses how a long-range rifle should be maintained. Different equipment that can be used for this purpose is discussed with photographs and diagrams. At the end of this chapter, author has explained different issues that may arise due to incorrectly maintained long range precision rifles. The discussion may be an eye opener for many shooters as it lay bare many popular but false myths. In Chapter 11, the author discusses different gadgets, techniques and criteria that can be used by a shooter to accurately calculate range to the target. Calculation of accurate range to the target is of utmost importance in long range shooting. In Chapter 12, the author enlists essential marksmanship and supporting skills for long range precision rifle shooting. Useful tips that can improve efficiency of a shooter are also included in this chapter. Lastly, Chapter 13 “Art of Sniping” covers brief concept of sniping and its associated aspects. Camouflage techniques, team work, and terminal ballistics viz mission criteria are few of the aspects covered here. Heavy rifle shooting and hard target interdiction are also discussed. The whole text is made more comprehendible with suitable photographs, diagrams, charts and data tables. Hopefully, “Black Magic” is likely to be welcomed by many who aspire to become long-range shooters, or just want to improve your current shooting skill. If you wish to improve your ability to hit your targets at the extended ranges with a rifle, you owe it to yourself to pick this book up.