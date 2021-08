FM suggests discussion among countries on Afghan situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Wednesday suggested a comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan’s current situation among all neighboring countries.

Talking to media persons after participating in a mourning procession at Mumtazabad, the foreign minister said that he would visit different countries including Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan after Muharram-ul-Harram.

Qureshi said that Afghanistan’s ongoing situation was being observed by the whole world. He said that all operations and activities reported in Afghanistan so far remained peaceful which was a good sign. He said there was fear of bloodshed in Afghanistan but it did not happen. Taliban said there would be no revenge and they have announced general amnesty for everyone, Qureshi said and added that the reports from Afghanistan were satisfactory as the businesses and offices were being opened there.

The foreign minister maintained that Afghanistan had been facing war for the last many years. He said that the apprehension of ban on the education of girls was in everyone’s mind but Taliban have rooted out this fear by not imposing any ban on female education. He said the ongoing situation totally negated the propaganda launched by the Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Qureshi added that a preplanned blame game had been attempted against Pakistan but the evil designs of those elements have been defeated and now the world was contacting Pakistan. He said that being a neighbouring country, the issues of Afghanistan had affected Pakistan in the past. He said there was no pressure at Torkham and Chaman borders.

The foreign minister added that talks had been held with Chinese delegation and they have stated their priorities. He said that he had conversations with China, America and UK on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said the largest mourning procession of 9th Muharram has been taken out and expressed satisfaction on the security arrangements. He said there was harmony among the people and added that everyone should be vigilant of the elements trying to create chaos among the people.

He criticized India for not allowing Pakistan to express country’s viewpoint at the united nation session and termed it a narrow-mindedness of the Indian side.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Wednesday said the nation must stand united against the propagandas, being launched for internal disorder in the country under the fifth generation war.

Addressing the 43rd Hussainia Conference here at Raza Hall as chief guest, FM Qureshi said the representatives of different schools of thought were participating in the conference which was a good sign for peace in the country.

He said that anti-Pakistan elements had started fifth generation war to destabilize the country through creating divisions among our ranks. He said the war could be defeated by ensuring unity among our ranks and stressed upon the need of more conferences like Hussainia conference in which people from all schools of thought participate.

The foreign minister added that Pakistan has already unveiled 750 disinformation labs, active in fifth-generation war against the country. He said that the social media was also being used for this type of war in which fake news was being spread.

He said that most of the fake information was being shared on social media without any verification. He said the region was passing through the crucial phase and urged the masses to avoid sharing hatred items on social media to prevent differences in our ranks.

He said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions taught us the lesson of patience, tolerance and standing firm against the oppression.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the name of humanity and one could put his life on right track by following the teaching of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).