Wheat flour prices witness sharp surge in Sindh

Vessel of Imported Wheat is expected to reach Pakistan next weekWheat flour prices have witnessed sharp increase in open markets of Sindh, particularly in main cities of the province including Karachi and Hyderabad as compared to other markets across the country.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday, the price of a 20kg wheat flour bag in Karachi was recorded at Rs1,350, whereas price of 20 kg wheat flour bag in Hyderabad was recorded at Rs1,240, which was the highest price as compared to other markets across the country.

Meanwhile, the average price of 20kg flour bag in Quetta was recorded at Rs1,240, whereas in Khuzdar and Rawalpindi it was registered at Rs1,200 respectively, whereas in Islamabad price of 20 kg wheat flour was recorded at Rs1,170, in Sukkur it was registered at Rs1,140, Peshawar and Bannu it was recorded at Rs1,130 respectively. A 20kg wheat flour bag in Gujranwala was stood at Rs1,100, Multan Rs1,080, Sargodha Rs1,070, Bahawalpur Rs1,050 and in Faisalabad it was recorded at Rs1,020 per 20 kg, the data revealed.

It may be recalled here that the prices of various food items went down during the week ending on August 12, as compared to the previous week, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed. According to the data, the prices of food items that witnessed decrease included bananas, whose prices decreased by 3.82 percent whereas prices of eggs declined by 1.76 percent on a Week-on-Week basis.

Likewise, the prices of onions, Moong pulse and Masoor pulse declined by 1.72 percent, 1.32 percent and 0.37 percent. Among non-food items, the prices of LPG decreased by 0.71 percent.

On a Year-on-Year basis the prices of potatoes decreased by 21.8 percent whereas that of moong pulse declined by 20.20. On the other hand, food items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included tomatoes, the prices of which increased by 37.47 percent whereas chicken prices climbed up by 9.21 percent. Prices of garlic, potatoes, vegetable ghee (2.5 kg tin) and gur also increased by 4.45 percent, 1.31 per cent, 1.16 percent and 1.07 percent respectively.

On year-on-year basis, the prices of tomatoes increased by 39.97 percent, chillies by 35.71 percent, vegetable ghee (1kg) by 34.34 percent, vegetable ghee (2.5kg tin) by 34.15 percent, mustard oil by 34.01 percent, cooking oil (5 litre tin) by 32.89 percent and chicken by 23.08 percent. Among non-food items, the electricity charges for quarter 1 increased by 60.81 percent, LPG by 57.82 percent, gents sandal by 33.37 percent and gents sponge chappal by 25.13 percent.