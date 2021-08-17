FPCCI holds session on E-Commerce, National Employment Exchange Tool

Admiring the contribution of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in holding a high-profile orientation session on E-Commerce and National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo emphasised the significance of TVET Sector Support Program (TVET SSP).

TVET SSP is funded by the European Union (EU) and the governments of Germany and Norway.

In his remarks Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo appreciated the efforts of TVET Sector Support Program for conducting skills development sessions for the private sector of Pakistan. He assured his full support and assistance in the implementation of Technical and Vocational Training in Pakistan under NAVTTC and ably supported by the TVET SSP.

It is worth mentioning that FPCCI signed an MoU with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in January 2018 to improve the TVET system of Pakistan; with an objective to develop quality skills through supporting on-the-job training and by providing the employers a perspective in the development of training policy and its implementation.

FPCCI International Forums convener Amjad Rafi elaborated that under this agreement, the Federation established a Joint Secretariat of the National Skills Forum at the Federation House, Karachi. The joint secretariat, in line with a joint activity plan for 2021, is organising technical assistance and orientation programs at FPCCI offices in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad.

FPCCI also organised awareness and orientation sessions on NEXT, E-Commerce and Digitalization of Business Activities at FPCCI regional office Peshawar. After Ashura, similar sessions will be organised in Quetta and Lahore. Furthermore, under industry-academia linkages, FPCCI is planning to organize Job Fairs to connect the TVET institutes in Pakistan with various industries and sectors. FPCCI is pleased to have conducted awareness programs on top E-commerce platforms and techniques, e.g. Shopify, WooCommerce, Daraz, Amazon, Drop Shipping and Social Media Marketing, acting secretary-general Brig Iftikhar Opel, SI (M), retired, said.