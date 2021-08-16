The Battle of Truth and Falsehood in Karbala

Tolerating sufferings and embracing adversity in the path of truth is the way of God’s pious men. Truth and falsehood are two opposing forces that are always at war and will always be at odds. The battle of Karbala was not a battle of land, jewels, property, but a battle of truth and falsehood. Imam Hussain (AS) being on the right path was martyred and Yazid saved his throne, but the eternal truth is that Hussain is still alive and Yazid is dead.

Imam Hussain (AS), the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and the Ansar did not aim at this jihad for patriotism, booty, or personal motives. The purpose of humiliating the court was to preserve Islam and to protect the teachings of the Prophet. In front of the High Priest in Karbala, they have dear lives, honor and the religion of Islam. It is necessary to maintain the teachings of the Prophet in its original form. The hardships of disrespect, imprisonment are accepted, but the religion of the grandfather survives. Both the cases were before Imam Hussain (AS). The survival of one of them depended on the sacrifice of the other, but he adopted the path of survival of the religion and sacrificed his whole family in the way of Islam. He kept the religion alive and kept the teachings of his grandfather, the Messenger of God, in the true sense. The High Priest did not sacrifice religion for himself, but sacrificed himself for religion. The Prophet’s family made many sacrifices for the glory and honor of Islam, women and children endured the hardships of incarceration, traveled to the jungles of Iraq and Syria, bazaars The children and women of the Ahl al-Bayt were pelted with stones, the sheets were snatched away and atrocities were inflicted. There is no oppression in the world that has not been inflicted on Ahl al-Bayt.

It is because of the victory of truth and Imam Hussain (AS) that Azans are resounding in the mosques, Friday congregations take place, the Qur’an is being taught, and the distinction between halal and haram remains.

It is because of the victory of truth and Imam Hussain (AS) that Azans are resounding in the mosques, Friday congregations take place, the Qur’an is being taught, and the distinction between halal and haram remains. Iman Hussain (AS) even sacrificed his six months old son Ali Akbar. No one will ever be able to give such sacrifices for the protection of Islam. The people of Karbala embraced every trouble and sorrow and offered all kinds of sacrifices with an open heart. They left Madina, embraced martyrdom, walked in the bazaars and courts of Kufa and Syria for the same purpose. It is the reward of the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala that the religion is in its original state. Imam Hussain (AS) is not only a benefactor of Islam but he is a benefactor of humanity. That is why today people of all religions take his name with great respect and devotion.

Millions of lovers of Islam have offered sacrifices for the sake of religion, but the sacrifice offered by the grandsons of the Holy Prophet Imam Hussain (AS) and Bibi Zainab (AS) is unparalleled in the universe. Imam Hussain (AS) defended his grandfather’s religion by giving his head and Bibi Zainab (AS) delivered a sermon in the court of Yazid. As long as the universe lasts, the name of the High Priest will live on. Embracing adversity against the exaltation of the word of God and oppression is the mission of free-spirited, leaders of the evolution of humanity and the Mujahideen who stand firm against falsehood.

The writer is a freelancer.