Pakistani veteran actress Durdana Butt on Thursday has passed away in Karachi. The actress was on ventilator for past few days after her health suddenly deteriorated. She was suffering from cancer. Durdana Butt is best known for her roles in dramas Ruswai, Intezaar and Rani. Fans and fellow showbiz stars have expressed grief over the demise of the actress and prayed for the peace of departed soul.