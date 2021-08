Veteran television actress Durdana Butt breathes her last in Karachi on Thursday. Durdana Butt was suffering from cancer and was taken to a hospital a few days ago after her condition deteriorated. She was put on a ventilator as she was also diagnosed with coronavirus. Durdana Butt had performed in TV classics like Fifty Fifty, Anghan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.