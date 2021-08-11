Radio Pakistan joins the Bandwagon of Tech

The way we access information and entertainment has changed drastically. None of us are time or location bound anymore and the incredible fluidity of digitization has reformed the experience of all audiences. I recently downloaded the app by Radio Pakistan and wanted to review it from a user’s point of view. It is refreshing to see Radio Pakistan and PTV network transforming the entities to modern international standards of technology. The ability for us to access news with a tap cannot be undermined. All one now needs is to simply download an app and be able to read or watch anything one desires.

The UI/UX of the Radio Pakistan app is visually appealing in the sense that they are dynamic, modern and in line with the latest graphic trends. The navigation bar that is placed at the left of the screen is logically placed making it easier for the users to navigate and access their desired category. Other than the graphics, the audio and video quality of the app is excellent so one can tune in with minimal disruption in listening to information.

The app has four major news categories namely sports, world and national programs. The downloading speed is quick and the variation is interesting.

Another remarkable feature of the Radio Pakistan app is the variation of content in the form of a modern tool we know as podcasts. These informative podcasts have made it easier for listeners to consume information, portable, time-efficient form of communication and an on-demand technology. Businesses around the globe have inclined their communication strategies towards podcasts because of the reduced cost and an effective medium to add a personal touch to conveying information. Podcasts enable the thought leaders, experts and influencers to approach the public, giving them a chance to build a relationship with them. This opens a virtual door for collaborators, affiliates, paying clients and a source of lasting friendships. We are able to become a part of a community which would otherwise be unreachable.

This app is a great initiative towards promoting and ensuring a digital Pakistan. Our country has been making progress rapidly in technology and mobile app development is a leap towards future for us. Experiencing a 100 percent increase in IT, Pakistan is definitely witnessing the most spectacular time of its history. Radio Pakistan is also finally on the hi-tech development bandwagon.

It is also noteworthy that PTV has recently launched its HD transmission and Minister for Broadcasting and Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced the news of on his Twitter. The HD transmission of PTV has been in the offing for some time now and the news of its launch was welcomed. This transition is another step towards quality consumption of media.

The archives of both Radio Pakistan and PTV have immense value for viewers. The archival treasures are in demand locally and internationally and serve as great reminders of the past.

The biggest trial still present is content. It is essential that the information that is conveyed through such mediums is high-quality, accurate and relevant to the audience. The bar for the content is high, given the top-notch standards set by other countries across the globe. To catch on to the tech-race, the transmission of content that meets the global standards is what we must target for.

Fake news, and its easy access is also very problematic and perhaps with media apps by a Government Ministry, Pakistani citizens can become more inclined towards authentic news. It is often observed that sensationalism is popular that can be very damaging. Media can manipulate, persuade and influence society in a very immersive way. Toxic content can unintendedly affect a person’s health physically which is why it is necessary to filter the information that proves to be of advantage for the public.

This will exert pressure on Radio Pakistan and PTV to stream information that is socially and psychologically healthy to be consumed by masses. They will have to abide by the definition of appropriateness and consumption pattern of Pakistani consumer. They have to articulate the harsh facts that our people can digest and evolve accordingly. The dissemination of information has to be filtered and localized within the diverse provinces of Pakistan. If the content is carefully articulated and presented, there is a great possibility for media to influence the perceptions of our society in a constructive manner.

If the apps and channels focus on getting quality content creators to collaborate and produce beneficial/entertaining content, I see more jobs being created and also having a bigger pie in the international media market.

The writer is the Founder and CEO of Beti, a social impact enterprise. She is also a media and advocacy expert with a special focus on female inclusion.