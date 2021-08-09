British govt ‘shifting goalposts’ to keep Pakistan on travel Red List, says Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari condemned the decision of the UK government on Monday to keep Pakistan on its Red List of countries facing travel restrictions.

UK never asked Pakistan for data related to the country’s coronavirus situation to review their decision, she stated.

The minister was responding to a report that quoted sources in the UK government had kept Pakistan on its Red List.

Mazari said the UK government is dominated by ‘Indophiles’ in her latest lash out on Twitter.

Ridiculous! UK govt, dominated by Indophiles & despite globally documented India's continuing disastrous handling of Covid pandemic, moved India to Amber List but keeps Pak on Red; then under pressure from Opp MPs gives feeble excuse Pak didn't share datahttps://t.co/05FAAVO4NL — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 9, 2021

She further cleared the situation saying British authorities never asked for the data as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has “the most centralised & daily updated data bases anywhere & data shared with UK HC”.

She criticised the UK government for ‘shifting goalposts’, noting that it had earlier said Pakistan had been placed on the Red List because more passengers from Pakistan compared to India were testing positive for COVID.

UK looking into Pakistan Red List data, says Boris Johnson

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that the country was looking into Pakistan’s placement on the Red List.

Boris Johnson made these remarks during a conversation with a Pakistani delegation at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where he was attending the Sovereign’s Parade as the Queen’s representative, to watch 243 cadets commissioned as army officers.

The PM’s remarks indicated that there was a chance that Pakistan may be moved to the Amber List in a few weeks.