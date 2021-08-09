Ruet Hilal committee hold meeting in Quetta for Muharram moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office of Quetta on Monday to sight the moon of Muharram 1443 AH.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will look over the meeting.

Members of the Karachi zonal committee along with the representatives of the ministries of Religious Affairs, Science and Technology, and SUPARCO will also attend the meeting.

The meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees are also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon at their respective offices.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier given its prediction of there being a ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH on the evening of the 29th of Zilhaj.

Thus the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1443 AH, 1st Muharram, will most likely fall on Tuesday, August 10 (tomorrow).

Thus the Youm-e-Ashur (10th day of Muharram), will fall on Thursday (August 19).