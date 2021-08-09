Lahore police conduct flag march in city

The Lahore police conducted a flag march in the city on Sunday in connection with preparations for the forthcoming Muharram religious activities and creating a sense of security among citizens.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, led the flag march whereas DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani, City Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi and other senior police officers also participated in the march.

Contingents of Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, anti-riot force, police response unit, Ababeel squad and teams of administration were part of the flag march.

The police march started from District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, and passed through different areas of the city including The Mall, Lakshami Chowk, McLeod Road, Haji Camp, Boharwala Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Cup Store, Baghbanpura, Shalimar Link Road,Canal Road and other areas of the city.

The CCPO and commissioner distributed face-masks among people to sensitise them regarding the impending dangers of of Delta variant of coronavirus.