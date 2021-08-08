Another federal cabinet reshuffle on the cards

As the PTI government is about to complete its three years in power in the next few days, Prime Minister Imran Khan, reportedly not satisfied with the performance of several key ministers, is once again seriously mulling over bringing about major changes in his team.

Well informed sources told Daily Times that this time around, changes in the cabinet may also involve the personalities including some senior leaders whose portfolios hitherto remained unchanged ever since the PTI formed the government back in 2018. The sources said the cabinet is most likely to be reshuffled any time this month.

The cabinet members whose fates are hanging in the balance include Omar Ayub, Syed Fakhar Imam, Fehmida Mirza, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Aminul Haq and Ali Muhammad Khan. According to sources, the prime minister is not content with the performance of these ministers and they may either be shown the doors or given some other ministries. The sources, however, admitted that it will be very difficult for the prime minister to oust the ministers belonging to the allied parties as they have been inducted under a political arrangement.

A startling revelation made by the sources was regarding likely change in the portfolio of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is currently heading the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is also the vice chairman of the ruling PTI.

It merits mentioning here that Shah Mahmood Qureshi had developed serious differences and even parted ways with the PPP after the ministry of foreign affairs was taken from him back in February 2011 as the PPP was in power. The sources, however, said that the situation is different this time and Qureshi will not take any extreme position now as he is also the vice chairman of the party and he will be accommodated at some better place, if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taken from him.

The sources said that whilst Sheikh Rashid Ahmad may be adjusted in some other ministry, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain is likely to get the ministry of his ‘choice’. The sources opined that some new faces are likely to make their way into the cabinet.

This will be the seventh cabinet shakeup ever since the PTI came to power. The last reshuffle came earlier this year in the month of April when Shaukat Tarin was inducted as the finance minister and the portfolios of Hammad Azhar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz were changed.