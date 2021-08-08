Polling for by-poll in GB today

Gilgit-Baltistan by-election that polling for by-election in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly (GBA) 4 Nagar-1 will be held on Sunday.

Polling will continue from 8 am to 5 pm. In general election of GB from this constituency, PPP provincial president of Pakistan People’s Party Amjad Advocate had won.

Tough competition is expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreik Insaf (PTI), Islamic Tehreik and Pakistan People’s Party.

Amjad Hussain Advocate was elected MLA from L.A- 4 District Nagar 1 in the general election 2020 of Nagar Baltistan but he vacated this seat so bye election to be held in this constituency on Sunday.

In this regard, DIG Gilgit Range Dr. Mian Muhammad Saeed visited GBA-4 Nagar-1 and finalized the security arrangements for election after reviewing the security arrangements for the by-elections.

He expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the District Superintendent of Police regarding the elections and commended them and directed to provide foolproof security during Muharram and also maintain law and order in the area.

He called for all possible measures to be taken to maintain peace and order in the region and directed to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Nagar Ishaq Hussain reiterated his commitment that he would spare no effort to make the by-elections transparent and peaceful.