Fishermen end protest after talks with PM’s aide

Fishermen on Saturday called off their protest after talks with Prime Minister’s aide on marine affairs Mahmood Moulvi.The leaders of protesting fishermen will hold another round of talks with the prime minister’s aide over the problems faced by fishermen on Monday. Fishermen had started their protest over unnecessary checking of their boats and misbehaviour by the government officials.Fishermen blocked the cargo ships’ anchoring channel at the port to record their protest against checking in the open sea. They also staged a sit-in at Mauripur Road.Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Marine Affairs Mahmood Moulvi reached for talks with fishermen and assured them that their grievances will be addressed. “The government is aware of the problems faced by fishermen,” he said. After his assurance fishermen decided to call off their protest and opened the channel.The protest started last night as the fishermen were stopped from venturing into the open sea for fishing. Due to protest, the anchoring of cargo ships was suspended at the port. The fishermen said that they were unable to do fishing for the last two months and they are facing problems in feeding their families.













