6,500 families affected due to removal of encroachments in Karachi: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday briefed the team of World Bank that the Sindh Government has decided to allot plots for construction of houses to around 6,500 families affected during the removal of encroachments along the water ways and drains in the metropolis.

Murad stated this in a meeting through video link with World Bank South Asia Regional Vice President Hartwig and Country Director Najy Benhassine discussed next partnership framer work for 2022-2026 in different sectors, said a statement. The meeting was attended by Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, Chairperson P&D Shireen Narejo, Secretary colleges Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary health Kazim Jatoi and Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi. The World Bank Regional Vice President was assisted by his concerned sector heads.

The chief minister also said that a number of World Bank projects were in progress in Karachi. “I have appointed Murtaza Wahab as Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and he would speed up all the World Bank-aided projects in the metropolis,” he said.

The CM Sindh urged the World Bank vice president and country director to give a development package for Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana as has been given to Karachi. The World Bank representatives agreed to give a development package for constructions of street roads, water supply, sewerage system, bus stands, beautification and such other facilities. It was agreed the provincial government would submit a concept paper for development of different district headquarters and then discussions and approvals would start. The chief minister said that the next four-year partnership-2022-2024 with the World Bank would usher in new vistas of development and economic growth. “The people of Sindh appreciate World Bank partnership with the Sindh government in different sectors,” he said.