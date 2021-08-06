APHC thanks IIOJK people for observing Aug 5 as Black Day

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has thanked the freedom-loving people of the territory for observing August 5 as Black Day, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law, revoked the special status of IIOJK and imposed military siege in the territory on August 5, 2019, Kashmir Media Service reported. The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar also thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri diaspora, people of Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, for their sincere support to make the Hurriyat programme a grand success. He expressed his gratitude to all the people and dignitaries on expressing sincere solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are facing tough time under the worst military siege of India especially after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5th of August 2019. He said, the people of Kashmir never feel isolated in leading the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion, as long as Pakistan and its people continue to support them on moral, political and diplomatic fronts.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar strongly condemned the direct action of the Indian forces against the shopkeepers, breaking the locks and warning them of dire consequences if they do not follow their dictates. The APHC leader hoped that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir would follow the programme of Ashra-e-Muzahamat in letter and spirit. “We, as a freedom-loving nation, have no option but to take our sacred mission to its logical conclusion, keeping in view the exemplary sacrifices given by our martyrs,” he said. Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar urged the UN Secretary General, António Guterres and other civilized members of the world community to take cognizance of the use of brute force against the civil population in the occupied territory to suppress their will and fundamental rights in pursuing their inalienable right to self-determination. He also sought their intervention to help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute.