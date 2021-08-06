FPCCI, Oman Chamber for enhancing trade relations

Convener International Forums Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Amjad Rafi on Thursday said Pakistan and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic allies and friendly neighbours. He said both brotherly countries have always enjoyed warm and cordial relations.

Vice President FPCCI Hanif Lakhany said the potential of the agriculture sector, textiles and food sector is enormous for bilateral cooperation. He also suggested frequent interaction and exchange of trade delegations, trade exhibitions, activation of bilateral business councils, exchange of information, etc. He profoundly appreciated the presence of ambassadors of both countries and their inspiration for the business communities of both the countries.

Hanif Lakhany added that the Pakistani community has been making valuable contributions to the development of Oman; which needs to be increased through more employment opportunities for Pakistani workers in banking, health, education, petroleum and food sectors. While quoting the statistics, he said that the volume of bilateral trade is $764mn and is not reflective of the true potential. He also requested the government of Oman to facilitate the simplification of visa issuance procedures for the Pakistani business community.

Chairman OCCI, Engineer Redha bin Juma Al Saleh underlined the need for mutual cooperation and sharing of experiences in different sectors. He also highlighted the need of collaboration in foreign capital investment, chemicals, plastics, metals, minerals, electric equipment, etc., at the Economic Zones of Oman. He also discussed the long term visa availability for investors and tax incentives.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Oman, KK Ahsan Wagan appreciated the export performance of Pakistan despite the impact of Covid-19. He mentioned that there could be efficient communications services available for the connectivity of both countries through Gwadar port and Salalah port; as infrastructure and other facilities are available on both the ports. He also highlighted the potential of meat exports and emphasised the need to create a linkage of Pakistani exporters with Al Bashayer Meat Company of Oman.

Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, Al Sheikh Mohammed Omer Ahmed Al Marhoon also discussed the trade opportunities between Pakistan and Oman through Gwadar and Salalah ports and available market access to Pakistan for Oman, Middle-East, African nations, and Central Asian States.

During the meeting, Pakistan and Oman both presented investment and trade opportunities of their respective countries. From Pakistani side, the presentation was given by Amjad Rafi, Convener International Forums FPCCI. He highlighted the potential of the agriculture sector, rice, seafood, meat, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, cotton yarn, construction, and petrochemicals. He also invited Omani investors to make full use of CPEC-related special Economic Zones.

From Omani side, the presentation was given by Haura Al Wahaibi on investment opportunities and promoting bilateral trade. Amna Al Sharji apprised the audience on Special and Free Economic Zones of Oman.

The businessmen from Pakistan and Oman also interacted with each other during the meeting and shared their business experiences and possible collaborations.

Notably, the high-profile interactive meeting and webinar was attended by Engineer Redha bin Juma Al Saleh – Chairman OCCI; H.E. KK Ahsan Wagan – Ambassador of Pakistan in Oman; H.E. Al Sheikh Mohammed Omer Ahmed Al Marhoon – Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan; Amna Al Sharji – Director Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones of Oman; Haura Al Wahaibi – Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman.

Leading businessmen from Oman and Pakistan also took part in the proceedings, including Sheikh Sultan Rehman – Coordinator FPCCI Head Office; Mufassar Atta Malik, Shahid Ahmed Khan and Zubair Haider Sheikh – Senior Members of FPCCI. Other notable participants included, Danish Rafi – GM Engro Agri Product; Sohail Amin – Director House of Amin; Imtiaz Hussain; Asad Fecto – Director Fecto Cement; Ms. Nazneen Farasat – Director Adroit SMC (Pvt) Ltd and Iftikhar Ghani Vohra among others.