China for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

China on Thursday reiterated its consistent and clear position on Kashmir issue and called for its proper and peaceful settlement under the United Nations (UN) Charter, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and bilateral agreements.

“China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear. The Kashmir issue is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan and should be properly resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said in response to a question regarding completion of two years of India’s illegal act of August 5, 2019.

On August 5, 2019, in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and of international law, India took unilateral measures in a bid to change demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and tried to obliterate the distinct identity of Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson said that as a common neighbour of India and Pakistan, China sincerely hoped that India would live in harmony, peacefully resolve dispute between the two countries through mutual dialogue, and work together to maintain peace and stability in South Asia.

The remarks of the Chinese spokesperson came at a time when entire Pakistan nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ to protest the completion of two years of India’s illegal act of August 5, 2019.