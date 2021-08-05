Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be reached out by Emmy Awards for Hollywood debut



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to be reached out by Emmy Awards for them to make their Hollywood debut at the ceremony next month.

As per the reports shared by The Sun, the heads of award show are attempting to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on-board to make their Hollywood debut.

As per the sources shared by tabloid, “The Sussexes are in high demand — it would be their first red carpet appearance since Megxit and their full-time Californian move”.

According to the details, the couple has grabbed enough public attention after Outstanding Hosted Notification Series or Special for their Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview.

“Oprah is planning to attend the night, which could help get them there,” the insider revealed.

Moreover, it is yet to be reported that whether the couple has accepted the invite of September 19 ceremony or not.

The sources say, “Netflix knows that shots of them with big Hollywood names would be huge PR”.