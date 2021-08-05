Bitcoin bounces back to $38,290 as crypto market remains optimistic

Optimism remained rampant in the cryptocurrency market despite intraday losses on Wednesday, with the market cap decreasing 0.6 percent to $1.62 trillion as of 1310 hours GMT.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, increased to $38,290 after gaining 1.40 percent. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $718.9 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price gained 2.1 percent to reach $2,510. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $293.5 billion.

On the other hand, XRP gained 0.62 percent to reach $0.708. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $70.8 billion after this increase.

Similarly, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.35 with a 4.88 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $43.4 billion after this increase.

Likewise, Dogecoin (Doge) price appreciated by 0.86 percent to reach $0.197. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $25.7 billion.

Earlier in the day, Bitcoin returned to hit local lows of $37,500 in a fresh instalment of its comedown from above $42,000. A look at order book data from major exchange Binance highlighted the veracity of support at $36,000, with sellers lined up at $41,000 and above.

Meanwhile, in terms of market sentiment, interest in higher price levels was firm throughout the week despite the retracement. Strong on-chain data combined with conspicuous, albeit unknown, buying activity to buoy bulls further, said the experts.