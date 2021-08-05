Aamir Khan had visited Hrithik Roshan to persuade him to do ‘Rang De Basanti’

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wanted to rope in Hrithik Roshan for his film ‘Rang De Basanti’.

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan himself had visited Hrithik Roshan’s house to persuade him for ‘Rang De Basanti’, Indian media reported.

In his autobiography titled ‘The Stranger in the Mirror’, Mehra described the challenges he faced during the making of the film.

In the book, he revealed that every known actor kept declining the role to play Karan Singhania.

Later, the filmmaker requested Aamir to put in a word with Hrithik Roshan. He revealed that Aamir even went to Hrithik’s house to persuade him to do the film. However, it was just not meant to be. Finally, Siddharth signed on the dotted line in January 2005, one month before the shoot.