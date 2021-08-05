Election of Niazi as AJK PM will bring real change: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that prime minister-elect of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was nominated for the slot by Prime Minister Imran Khan for his true affiliation with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) which was a step towards bringing real change in the AJK. She said that by nominating Abdul Qayyum Niazi as PTI candidate for AJK prime minister, the PTI had laid the foundation of a change and genuine representation of the people of the region. Talking to the media after inaugurating development works at journalist colony here, the SACM said the PTI was the most popular party in the country as it had defeated anti-Pakistan narrative of the opposition parties in the AJK, GB and Sialkot by-elections. Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated such a candidate for the prime ministership of AJK who was a genuine party worker and belonged to common man and was not from the elite class. She said the vision of PTI was to give right to representation to the real workers and deserving persons and not about bringing the people who belonged to ruling elite. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the newly elected legislative assembly in the AJK led by its prime minister-elect Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi would be the torch bearer of the rights of people and highlighting atrocities being committed by Modi regime in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.













