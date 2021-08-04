Sara Ali Khan leaves fans all concerned by sharing photos with bandage on nose

Famous Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, on Tuesday, left her fans all concerned by sharing a photo with a bandage on nose.

Taking it to Instagram, the Larki Ankh Maray performer shared the video wherein bruises can be clearly seen on her nose.

Sara Ali Khan apologized to her parents Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan using the phrase ‘naak kaat di’, which could mean to lose face but also, in literal terms, to injure one’s nose.

Sara cut a joke while posting the video with caption, “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine.”

The video started with a bandage on Sara’s nose and later, she removes it and shows the scar.

Sara says in the video, “Knock knock. Who’s there? Knock. Knock who?”

She then removes the bandage to reveal her bleeding nose and said, “More like, knock out.”

Soon the video went viral on Instagram and comment of “get well soon” were spread all around the comment section.