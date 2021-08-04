Nadia Hussain contracts COVID-19

Renowned Pakistani model and actress Nadia Hussain announced through her social media channel that she has contracted COVID-19.

Hussain, took it to her Instagram handle and shared in a post that she recently tested positive.

The famous model said that she was not experiencing any major symptoms except that she had fever lasting for two day.

Sharing about her contraction, she urged fans to follow SOPs carefully and do remember her in prayers so that she recovers from novel virus speedily.

“The freaking bug has caught me too!!!! Had managed to avoid it for all this time but it had to happen I guess!!!,” Hussain wrote adding that, “So far I’m good. Had fever only for 2 days. No major symptoms yet Alhamdulillah!!!”.