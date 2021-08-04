Katrina wishes Arpita on her birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaidf who also shares a close bond with the birthday girl, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, took to her Instagram story and dropped a happy throwback picture of Arpita. Adding a heartwarming birthday wish, she further poured her heart out and wrote, “Happiest Birthday dearest @arpitakhansharma May your kind heart always soar and be happy wishing u all the love and smiles this year.” As soon as she shared it, Arpita replied, “Thank you @katrinakaif.” Meanwhile, Arpita’s husband and actor Aayush Sharma has also dedicated a post for Arpita. Sharing adorable pictures of the couple, it read, “Happy birthday you mad one .. always be the wild spirited person you have always been. You are one of a kind and trust me there is nobody in this world who can replicate the love and happiness you can spread. Stay blessed always.”













