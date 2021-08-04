Oil seeds, nuts, kernals exports witnessed record increase 212.64pc

Oil seeds, nuts and kernals exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 212.64 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, oil seeds, nuts and kernals worth $94,149 thousand exported as compared to worth $30,114 thousand of same period of the previous year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of meat and meat preparations increased by 9.62 per cent, worth of $333,427 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $304,174 thousand of same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, Spices exports increased by 5.34 per cent, worth $92,999 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $88,285 thousand of same period of the previous year.

During the period under view, all other Food items exports increased by 14.43 per cent, worth $581,617 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $508,274 thousand of same period of the previous year.