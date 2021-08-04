KP police to observe Yume-e-Shuhada in befitting manner

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have finalized preparations to observe August 4 as ‘Yum-e-Shuhada’ (day of martyrs) to pay tributes to sacrifices of police officers and jawans who laid their lives for the protections of motherland. As many as 1,514 policemen have scarified their lives and 1,722 injured in the line of duty from 2001 to 2021. The day will dawn with special prayers for eternal peace of the martyrs and Quran Khwani will be held in mosques across the province for martyrs’ souls. Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) along with police contingents will visit the graves of Shuhada to present salute as mark of respect and lay floral wreath. On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakthunkhwa, police officers would visit houses of martyrs to meet with their families and present gifts and flowers to their children. Blood donor camps will also be arranged in all district level where police officers and jawans will donate blood in the memories of those who scarified their lives in the line of duty. The police have setup martyrs camps at suitable locations in all districts where documentaries and videos on the heroism of martyred policemen will be screened and national songs glorifying sacrifices of police forces would be played.













